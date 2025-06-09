DESPERATE MEASURE: Russia hides Tu-160 bombers in America’s shadow.

According to a report from Defense Express, satellite imagery shows at least two Tu-160, known by NATO as “Blackjack,” deployed at Anadyr (also called Ugolny) airfield. The base, located over 6,600 kilometers from Ukraine, has no road access, relying instead on airlift and seasonal maritime supply.

The relocation follows a wave of precision Ukrainian drone attacks under the “Spider Web” campaign, which damaged or destroyed multiple Russian bombers. After suffering losses at key bases such as Engels and Olenya, the Russian military appears to be moving strategic assets to its remotest facilities.

What makes this development particularly striking is the geographic choice. By stationing bombers near U.S. territory, Moscow is attempting to insulate them from further Ukrainian strikes — even if that means placing them closer to American surveillance networks and response infrastructure. It is a strategic contradiction that underscores Russia’s shifting threat perception: the Kremlin is now more concerned with drone raids from Kyiv than deterrence posture toward Washington.