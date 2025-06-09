WAYMO TEMPORARILY SUSPENDS SERVICE IN LOS ANGELES:

As Jim Geraghty writes, in a lengthy Morning Jolt titled, “L.A. Burns, Again,” “Waymo driverless vehicles run on lithium-ion batteries. According to the company, a battery involved in a fire or exposed to high heat levels will release toxic vapors, including sulfuric acid, oxides of carbon, nickel, lithium, copper, and cobalt. Our brave new world of driverless cars now provides malevolent actors with mobile toxic bombs on demand.”

Just a bit of fun though, from the DNC-MSM’s perspective: