ROGER SIMON: Thank God I Left California.

I left California in 2018 after having lived there since 1968. Many were doing the same then.

I have written about this move many times in books, articles, blogs and on this Substack. The subject has started to bore me. I didn’t want to hear about California. I barely commented about the fires that were so mishandled by the state and city’s incompetent leadership.

But with the demonstrations of the last few days, the protestors blocking the 101 as I type, burning cars and pelting police, I cannot hold back.

President Trump has done the right thing calling in the National Guard. Otherwise we could have a situation much like Minneapolis during the George Floyd riots, which was and is a national disgrace with decent men going to jail and that once-great Minnesota city turned into an open air sewer .

In much bigger California the results would likely be worse. The state is on the verge, or over the verge, of being the world’s biggest asylum for the criminally insane and arguably irredeemable.

What else can one say about escalating demonstrations in favor of keeping in our country (and their state) rapists, murderers, human traffickers, sexual predators, pederasts, batterers, violent gang members and drug cartels (to name a few)?

The Democrat Party, by defending these people, is continuing to implode at warp speed. James Carville must be on the edge of heart failure. Bill Maher may have to bite the bullet and switch parties with Karin Jean-Pierre. (He’ll probably just blame Trump to save his audience.)

The leadership of California is a litany of some of the most immoral politicians in the country, every one of them a hypocritical fake: Governor Gavin Newsom, Mayor Karen Bass, Reps. Adam Schiff, Maxine Waters, and former VP Kamala Harris, among a raft of malignant narcissists in a one-party state.