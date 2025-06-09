GREAT MOMENTS IN OBJECTIVITY: ABC News Drops All-Time Insane Description of ‘Mostly Peaceful Protesters’ in Los Angeles.

A local ABC News affiliate in Los Angeles raised eyebrows when one of their anchors described rioters as “just a bunch of people having fun watching cars burn.”

It’s the ‘Mostly Peaceful Protester 2.0.’

The ‘Fiery but Mostly Peaceful Protest’ on steroids.

I’m not sure what kind of mental exercises one has to go through to develop the ability to perform verbal gymnastics at this level, but this ABC reporter would surely take gold in the Olympics.

As Redstate’s Nick Arama reported on Sunday, pro-illegal immigrant rioters have been calling in Waymos – self-driving vehicles – just to set them on fire.

The ABC 7 news anchor, while watching these vehicles burn in the background, voiced his concerns about law enforcement stepping in and whether it might escalate the situation. You know, beyond all the criminal activity taking place.

“There’s a large group of people – it could turn very volatile if you move law enforcement in there in the wrong way, and turn what is just a bunch of people having fun watching cars burn into a massive confrontation and altercation between officers,” he said.