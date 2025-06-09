GREAT MOMENTS IN OBJECTIVITY: ABC News Drops All-Time Insane Description of ‘Mostly Peaceful Protesters’ in Los Angeles.
A local ABC News affiliate in Los Angeles raised eyebrows when one of their anchors described rioters as “just a bunch of people having fun watching cars burn.”
It’s the ‘Mostly Peaceful Protester 2.0.’
The ‘Fiery but Mostly Peaceful Protest’ on steroids.
I’m not sure what kind of mental exercises one has to go through to develop the ability to perform verbal gymnastics at this level, but this ABC reporter would surely take gold in the Olympics.
As Redstate’s Nick Arama reported on Sunday, pro-illegal immigrant rioters have been calling in Waymos – self-driving vehicles – just to set them on fire.
The ABC 7 news anchor, while watching these vehicles burn in the background, voiced his concerns about law enforcement stepping in and whether it might escalate the situation. You know, beyond all the criminal activity taking place.
“There’s a large group of people – it could turn very volatile if you move law enforcement in there in the wrong way, and turn what is just a bunch of people having fun watching cars burn into a massive confrontation and altercation between officers,” he said.
WATCH: ABC News wants you to know what is happening in California isn’t a violent riot.
It’s “just a bunch of people having fun watching cars burn.” — ABC 7’s Marc Brown. pic.twitter.com/xjiQZJyuDq
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 9, 2025
At PJM, Matt Margolis writes, “Who is Marc Brown, who made this insane observation?”
He’s not some random reporter; he’s the longtime co-anchor of ABC 7’s Eyewitness News and perhaps one of the most recognizable faces in Los Angeles broadcasting. Over the years, Brown has racked up an impressive collection of honors, including four Emmy Awards, a Golden Mike, and accolades from both the Associated Press and the Radio and Television News Directors Association.
Previously, during a surreal exchange on CNN, Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) had to correct anchor Dana Bash after she claimed on air that these weren’t “real riots.” She tried to minimize the violence by comparing it to the 1992 Rodney King riots, as if the chaos in L.A. today somehow doesn’t qualify.
But the gaslighting didn’t stop there. CNN’s Juliette Kayyem dismissed the mayhem as merely “some unrest,” and another CNN reporter outright called the scene “very peaceful,” claiming not to have seen any violence at all.
In contrast though: L.A. Police Chief Admits Officers ‘Overwhelmed’ as Thousands of Rioters Block Freeway, Torch Cars.