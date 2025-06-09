KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Los Angeles Is What Happens When the Democrats Are Left In Charge. “Los Angeles is falling apart because the Democrats have no respect for the rule of law. They actually champion criminals and lawlessness. It’s their raison d’être. The riots in Los Angeles are precisely what House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has been urging the Democratic base to do. He should be locked up along with all of the rioters. As I wrote last week: Arrest all the Democrats.”