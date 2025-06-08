WOEING: NASA says no decision yet on whether next Boeing Starliner flight will carry crew. “The earliest Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft could fly again is early 2026, NASA said on Friday, as it evaluates whether to put humans on board one year after propulsion system issues on the capsule forced its debut crew to stay on the International Space Station for roughly nine months.”
