YES:

Let this image sear into your soul.

This IS the Democrat vision for America, anarchy in the streets, foreign flags waving, and our values crushed under the weight of chaos.

Lawlessness isn’t the exception, it’s the plan.

Welcome to the Left’s Summer of Love: Part II. pic.twitter.com/59Tl3Krblo

— Wesley Hunt (@WesleyHuntTX) June 8, 2025