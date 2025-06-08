UH-HUH: California Democrats push back on Trump’s decision to mobilize the National Guard.

“Trump is sending 2,000 National Guard troops into LA County — not to meet an unmet need, but to manufacture a crisis. He’s hoping for chaos so he can justify more crackdowns, more fear, more control,” Newsom said in a Sunday post on X, where he also urged people to “stay peaceful.”

Newsom’s comments come after Trump deployed the National Guard despite the governor’s opposition. Guard soldiers can be deployed by governors or the federal government, though it is unusual for a president to call the National Guard into federal service in a state where the governor objects, according to experts.

Several California Democrats criticized the administration’s response to the Los Angeles protests as “inflammatory,” “reckless” and escalatory.