SOMEBODY’S GETTING A TIMEOUT: ABC News Suspends Terry Moran Over X Post That Called Trump Official Stephen Miller A “World-Class Hater.”

ABC News said that it has suspended senior national correspondent Terry Moran over a late night X post, since deleted, attacking Trump administration official Stephen Miller as a “world class hater.”

“ABC News stands for objectivity and impartiality in its news coverage* and does not condone subjective personal attacks on others,” a network spokesperson said. “The post does not reflect the views of ABC News and violated our standards — as a result, Terry Moran has been suspended pending further evaluation.”

Top Trump administration officials had called out the X post on Sunday morning, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt saying that the network should hold him “accountable” and Vice President JD Vance asking for an apology.

The 12:06 a.m. post called Stephen Miller, Trump’s deputy chief of staff, a “world class hater.”

“You can see this just by looking at him because you can see that his hatreds are his spiritual nourishment. He eats his hate.”

“Trump is a world-class hater. But his hatred is only a means to an end, and that end is his own glorification. That’s his spiritual nourishment.”

Even though the post was already deleted, Leavitt flagged the post on Sunday morning and wrote, “This is unhinged and unacceptable. We have reached out to @ABC to inquire about how they plan to hold Terry accountable.”