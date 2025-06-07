June 7, 2025

THE ISSUE IS NEVER THE ISSUE. THE ISSUE IS ALWAYS THE REVOLUTION: New: Violent Rioters in Paramount, CA Create Havoc, Pelt Fed. Law Enforcement Vehicles With Rocks.

Looks like the chaos is continuing in Los Angeles.

Protesters tried to block ICE vans on Friday with one person finding out it wasn’t a good idea, when he appeared to fall in front of a van. Then the protesters went to the federal detention facility, got violent, and caused chaos there as they damaged property and threw things at law enforcement officials. The California SEIU President David Huerta was among the people detained, and the U.S. Attorney later said he was arrested for allegedly interfering with officers.

Homeland Security said that they were surrounded by 1,000 people, and it took over two hours for the LAPD to arrive despite being called “multiple times.”

The rioters also defaced the building with graffiti, including anarchist symbols, “Kill ICE,” “Dead cops,” and anti-Elon Musk statements.

And displayed plenty of Mexican and at least one Palestinian flag:

 

RICO prosecutions, asset seizures, give them the full J6 treatment and more.

But wait, there’s more:

And once Trump activates the Insurrection Act, he can recognize a new California Legislature, which can then vote to split the state into 5 red states and one blue state. A majority of Congress can approve it and it’s done. Okay, probably not going to happen, but this is the can of worms the left risks opening.

It’s been done before.

