THE ISSUE IS NEVER THE ISSUE. THE ISSUE IS ALWAYS THE REVOLUTION: New: Violent Rioters in Paramount, CA Create Havoc, Pelt Fed. Law Enforcement Vehicles With Rocks.

Looks like the chaos is continuing in Los Angeles. Protesters tried to block ICE vans on Friday with one person finding out it wasn’t a good idea, when he appeared to fall in front of a van. Then the protesters went to the federal detention facility, got violent, and caused chaos there as they damaged property and threw things at law enforcement officials. The California SEIU President David Huerta was among the people detained, and the U.S. Attorney later said he was arrested for allegedly interfering with officers. Homeland Security said that they were surrounded by 1,000 people, and it took over two hours for the LAPD to arrive despite being called “multiple times.”

ICE Acting Director Todd M. Lyons issued a statement on the violent June 6 assaults against federal law enforcement officers in Los Angeles: “Our brave officers were vastly outnumbered, as over 1,000 rioters surrounded and attacked a federal building. It took over two hours for… pic.twitter.com/MDBxI4L4X0 — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) June 7, 2025

The rioters also defaced the building with graffiti, including anarchist symbols, “Kill ICE,” “Dead cops,” and anti-Elon Musk statements.

And displayed plenty of Mexican and at least one Palestinian flag:

Guys when you're waving a foreign country's flag, you're kind of giving the game away here. https://t.co/neVf9wDMaw — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 7, 2025

I’m not aware of ICE rounding up Palestinians. Why is there a Palestinian flag in this protest? https://t.co/4PtNzDVqk6 — RBe (@RBPundit) June 7, 2025

Flashback: Welcome to protest season, where the cause changes but the tactics stay the same.

QED:

There is a direct line from the lawlessness of BML riots, through violent antisemitic protests on campuses and major cities, to what is happening right now in Los Angeles. Shared rhetoric, shared justifications, and eventually we'll learn more than a little shared infrastructure. https://t.co/i97wkXjCRn — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) June 7, 2025

UPDATE (FROM GLENN):

A number of NGOs have been implicated in this. Foremost is Coalition for Humane Immigration Rights or CHIRLA, and the photos of signs show they were printed by PSLWEB / Party for Socialism and Liberation. pic.twitter.com/yS7jXkHGJ8 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 8, 2025

ANOTHER UPDATE (FROM GLENN):

Then crush the NGOs funding these riots. — 🏔️ (@NomadicAnalytic) June 7, 2025

RICO prosecutions, asset seizures, give them the full J6 treatment and more.

But wait, there’s more:

Nick is correct. POTUS must only determine that state authorities are unwilling or unable to make the streets safe. https://t.co/VRfddPZsJG — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) June 8, 2025

And once Trump activates the Insurrection Act, he can recognize a new California Legislature, which can then vote to split the state into 5 red states and one blue state. A majority of Congress can approve it and it’s done. Okay, probably not going to happen, but this is the can of worms the left risks opening.

It’s been done before.