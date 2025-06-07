SIMON BILES AND RILEY GAINES DUKE IT OUT OVER TRANS ATHLETES:

Okay, buckle up folks, because something truly bizarre happened this week that you probably didn’t see coming. We’re talking about Olympic golden girl Simone Biles suddenly deciding to take a bizarre, unprovoked swipe at none other than Riley Gaines, the fearless advocate for saving women’s sports. I mean, seriously? Simone Biles attacks Riley Gaines? Didn’t have that on my bingo card.

Most of you know Riley Gaines. She’s the former NCAA swimmer who experienced the absurdity of competing against a biological male, Will “Lia” Thomas, firsthand. Since then, she’s become a national voice, tirelessly fighting to protect female athletes and the integrity of women’s sports. She’s been instrumental in getting legislation passed, and even President Trump signed an Executive Order on this issue back in February.

The whole dust-up started on X after Gaines reacted to a tweet from the Minnesota State High School League congratulating the Champlin Park Rebels for winning the state championships. Comments were disabled on the post because this is the team that cheated its way to victory by having a male pitcher.