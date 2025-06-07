GRETA THUNBERG AND THE GAZA CLOWN SHOW:

Her Asperger’s diagnosis became mythologized, seen as a superpower, a divine lens through which she perceived what the rest of us supposedly could not. Her social awkwardness was cast as purity. From the start, she was denied the ordinary messiness of youth. No room for uncertainty, no space to stumble, no chance to figure things out without the world watching. There were no years of trial and error, only slogans, superficiality, and scripts. She wasn’t raised. She was constructed. Greta became a pawn in adult ambitions before she ever had the chance to be a teenager. And now, she’s trapped, not just publicly, but developmentally. There’s no path out of the role she was assigned. She can’t evolve, can’t step back, and can’t show doubt, because doubt would crack the mythology. Growth would threaten the brand. Every appearance must top the last. Every stance must be louder, starker, more “historic”. Climate, capitalism, Gaza, colonialism — every issue fashioned into an end-times narrative. The machine she rides runs on moral absolutism, and if she slows down, it leaves her behind. Her parents should be ashamed — not just for allowing it, but for facilitating it. They didn’t protect her from the spotlight; they handed her to it. And the worst part? She’s not even the main beneficiary. The NGOs, the think tanks, the activist collectives — they are. They need their martyr. They need their icon. Because an adult saying these things would be just another angry activist. But a child, frozen in time, still radiating that wounded urgency from 2018 sells.

But she’s not a child. In 2023, before she settled into her new role as an antisemite, Ezra Levant wrote, “Greta Thunberg, you know the name. She’s a young lady, a girl, really. And she is the face of the climate movement. Except the thing is, she’s not actually that young anymore. I mean, listen, I wish I was just 20 like she is, but she is 20. That’s not a teenager anymore. It’s certainly not a girl. Although meeting her in person today reminded me of how physically small she is. And I don’t know if it’s a medical condition or just a particularly unique look, but she truly looks like someone who is 12 or 13.”

She’s now 22. Since yesterday was the anniversary was D-Day, it’s worth mentioning who else was that age: “The average age of a soldier landing on Normandy was just 22.”

They were most definitely men. And despite that moon face, Greta no longer gets to play the permanent child victim role anymore.