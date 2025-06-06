THAT’S A SHAME: Second ispace lunar lander presumed lost. “While ispace said the initial phases of the landing attempt went as planned, telemetry displayed on the company’s webcast indicated that the lander reached the surface about one minute and 45 seconds before the scheduled landing time, with a reported speed of 187 kilometers per hour, far too fast for a safe landing. Telemetry was then lost, or no longer displayed, and the company ended the webcast about 25 minutes later with no updates on the lander’s status.”