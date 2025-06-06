BY MANY YEARS: Right Media Scooped Jake Tapper On Joe Biden’s Cheap Fake Presidency.

The truth is that the story of Democrats using Biden as a mere figurehead was reported on as early as 2018 by right-leaning outlets, including The Federalist. In August 2021, The Federalist published my piece entitled, “Democrats Got What They Wanted in Joe Biden: An Autopen In the White House.” Just seven months into his presidency, I wrote that Joe Biden was only a president in the technical sense, and that White House and media Democrats had to know Biden was not actually discharging the president’s duties himself.

All of this is now widely acknowledged. Where was Tapper then? Perhaps too busy bashing people like Lara Trump for bringing up the topic years ago. Even in Tapper’s apology to Lara Trump, he conceded that it came only because he had a book coming out.

Thompson recently won the coveted White House Correspondents’ Association’s annual award for “overall excellence.” His publisher boasted that it was “for his exclusive reporting … around Joe Biden’s disastrous presidential debate: what led to that moment, and what happened afterward that ultimately drove the president out of the 2024 race.”

Not included in that list was any mention of journalism questioning the president’s fitness for office. Yet to buttress his street cred for the new book, Thompson launched into a mea culpa at the awards dinner, admitting that “being truth tellers also means telling the truth about ourselves. We, myself included, missed a lot of this story. And some people trust us less because of it.”

It says a lot about the state of journalism when the profession’s top honoree has to stand in confession for failing to do his job.

Journalists used to be recognized for uncovering previously unknown facts. Tapper and Thompson want credit for missing and even hiding them. Yes, they found religion, the virtue of honest reporting — after the election. In any other profession, resignations happen for such colossal failure.

The “Original Sin” wasn’t the White House cover-up, nor was it being deceived by staffers, as Jake asserts. It was the sin of denial. Corporate media didn’t miss the story. They actively worked to not see it, or worse, to help cover it up.