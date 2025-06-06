GREAT MOMENTS IN CIVIL DISCOURSE: ‘Sickening:’ DHS Rips Dem Boston Mayor’s Seeming Comparison Of ICE Agents To Neo-Nazis.

“Mayor Wu comparing ICE agents to neo-Nazis is SICKENING,” DHS wrote on X. “When our heroic law enforcement officers conduct operations, they clearly identify themselves as law enforcement while wearing masks to protect themselves from being targeted by known and suspected gang members, murders, and rapists. Attacks and demonization of our brave law enforcement is WRONG. ICE officers are now facing a 413% increase in assaults.

The Boston mayor defended her city’s refusal to cooperate with federal immigration authorities during a March 19 “State of the City” address, where she criticized “presidents who think they are kings.” The White House pushed back by calling Wu a “radical mayor” who “puts violent criminal illegal aliens first.” Wu’s 2021 mayoral campaign received over $300,000 from Gary Yu, the founder of Boston International Media Consulting, with the help of a Chinese civic association that he leads, the Daily Caller News Foundation exclusively reported. Yu is listed as an official by an agency of a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) influence and intelligence service called the United Front Work Department (UFWD), and operates as a recruiter for the Chinese government. Yu has organized Chinese Americans in Massachusetts to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for Democrat lawmakers, including Wu. He has personally donated $45,515 to various Massachusetts Democratic politicians since 2018, including $3,200 to Wu, according to the Massachusetts Office of Campaign and Political Finance.

So she’s comparing ICE to national socialists, while being bankrolled by international socialists. Got it.

Related: Democrats Want to Unmask ICE Agents But Not Anti-Israel Campus Protesters. “House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and other Democratic figures are calling for the exposure of ICE agents, demanding that their masks be removed so they can be identified. Members of ICE wear masks because they are facing death threats against them and their families. Democrats are putting their lives at risk over this. Of course, Democrats have never called for members of Antifa or the anti-Israel campus radicals to be unmasked. Curious, isn’t it?…Go back and look at our extensive coverage of anti-Israel protesters on college campuses over the last two years. You know what you’ll find they all have in common? All of the protesters are wearing masks. Democrats have never called for them to be unmasked. That tells you everything you need to know.”