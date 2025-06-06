MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN: The Hemi V-8 Is Back: ‘We Screwed Up,’ Says Ram CEO. “The Hemi-powered Ram 1500 is back, and it goes on sale this summer for the 2026 model year. It won’t be the standard engine in the pickup, but if you’re a cylinder counter and can’t live without eight of them, it’ll cost up to $1,200 to upgrade. Order books are open now. ‘Everyone makes mistakes, but how you handle it defines you,’ said Kuniskis. ‘Ram screwed up when we dropped the Hemi—we own it and we fixed it.’ The brand shifted to a six-cylinder engine lineup for 2025, which buyers didn’t like.”