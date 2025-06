CURIOUS: Why Did the Liberal Justices Write Unanimous Conservative Rulings at the Supreme Court? “I consider it far more likely that Kagan, the craftiest of the three, orchestrated this trifecta of rulings as a strategy. The next time conservatives fault Sotomayor, Jackson, or her for an ideologically skewed ruling, Kagan can point to these opinions as evidence of their ‘fairmindedness.'”

The Left does play the long game well — certainly better than Chief Justice Roberts.