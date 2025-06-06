“JUDGE HALTS TRUMP” IS THE NEW “DOG BITES MAN”: Judge halts Trump’s proclamation to suspend new international student visas at Harvard hours after university filed amended lawsuit. “The temporary restraining order issued late Thursday by US District Judge Allison Burroughs comes hours after the university urged the judge to step in on an emergency basis to block a proclamation Trump signed a day earlier that suspends international visas for new students at the nation’s oldest and wealthiest university. Foreign students make up roughly a quarter of the school’s student body.”