THAT’S A WRAP FOR GRETA THUNBERG:

It must have been an amazing high for Thunberg to be the center of so much adulation. I suspect this because she has been chasing that high ever since, long after the media gaze moved on. In the Biden era, the media were no longer interested in highlighting the urgency of youth apocalypticism. (That was more important to emphasize when Trump was president.) And so the spotlight vanished.

Hungering for continued relevance, Thunberg responded by escalating her tactics, seeking arrest at anti-mining and anti-oil protests across Europe to garner headlines. But the media reaction was tepid, and the thrill was gone. It surprised me not the slightest bit when she instantly transitioned from environmental activism (old and busted) to pro-Palestinian activism (new and sexy with the kids these days) in the wake of the October 7 massacre. A year later, she was performatively arresting herself on podcast appearances to signal her solidarity with Hamas.

And now, apparently, she’s on a boat as part of an activist flotilla headed towards Gaza for . . . no particular reason, really. They claim they’re carrying relief supplies to “lift the siege of Gaza,” but that’s obvious pretext for what is transparently a low-stakes international publicity stunt. Israel will almost certainly seize Thunberg’s boat and interdict the rest of “Freedom Flotilla” before it reaches land. Those aboard will assuredly have their iPhones out to film the affair. Slogans will be shouted, clips will be posted. And when the day is over, all involved will congratulate themselves on a job well done: Way to go, making real change in the world.

I’m at least mildly impressed by the brazenness of it all: Thunberg is inserting herself into the frame of a picture unrelated to her, because she is an important person whose mere presence must be given appropriate deference. The self-regard would be inexplicable were we not talking about a coddled activist who also briefly became the most important teenager in the world — and has been haunted by it for the rest of her life.

As for myself, I couldn’t care less about Thunberg’s fate. If the Israeli Navy wants to hole her boat below the waterline as the French did to sink the Rainbow Warrior, then it’s no problem of mine. I don’t ever want to write about her again, and unless she escalates to suicide bombing, I intend not to. For as much as her astringent mien and unearned pretense make her a figure of comedy, I find her morally repulsive.

But I confess that I also love Greta in at least one way: I’m thankful for her existence as an almost novelistically perfect “character type.” Thunberg is the fulfillment in the flesh of an intellectual conceit: the brutally perfect embodiment of an entire younger left-wing generation’s hopeless attachment to the politics of gesture as opposed to the politics of hard work; politics as little more than an externalized expression of narcissism; politics as a plea for attention from an otherwise indifferent world.