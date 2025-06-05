CHANGE: Maine House Votes to Withdraw from National Popular Vote Compact.

In a stunning reversal of last year’s misguided attempt to overthrow the Electoral College, Maine’s House of Representatives recently voted to withdraw the state from the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact (NPVIC). Three Democrats and two Independents joined Republicans in the vote for withdrawal.

The NPVIC is an agreement among member states and the District of Columbia to award their electoral votes to the presidential candidate who wins the national popular vote once states with a majority of electoral votes join. Democrats created it after George W. Bush lost the popular vote in 2000 but beat Al Gore in the Electoral College, assuming the popular vote would continue favoring Democrats, and the Electoral College would continue favoring Republicans. However, Democrats might reconsider this scheme, considering their party’s increasing unpopularity.

If enough states had already joined the NPVIC in 2024, Maine would have been forced to give all its electoral votes to President Donald Trump, despite Kamala Harris winning the state—a point the bill’s Republican sponsor emphasized on the House floor. Furthermore, in a hypothetical 2022 presidential election, Democrats lost the popular vote but would have likely won the Electoral College.