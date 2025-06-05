JON CALDERA: Gender equity requires hair-affirming health care.

I have never shared this publicly, only with select friends and health care professionals. It is exceedingly personal and frankly awkward. But I know others have the same challenge. For them I share my story.

I was born in the wrong body. I identify differently than what my body outwardly expresses.

The world wrongly sees me as follically-challenged. I’ll use the modern vulgarism; hateful people call me, “bald.”

I didn’t ask to be this way. God put me in the wrong body. And I demand you pay to make me look as I identify.

You see, I identify as a man with wild, glorious, flowing locks of Fabio-like hair. I have the hair of 1970s rock-stars like Roger Daltrey and Robert Plant. That’s who I really am, even if you can’t see past my scalp.

I identify as haired. I mean, downright shaggy. You will accept me as such.

The Colorado legislature and Gov. Jared Polis have taken a brave and enlightened step to give those of us who are trans-haired the right to hair-affirming health care with the passage of House Bill 1309, assuming we only identify as a different gender.

This new law forces insurance companies to pay (by jacking your insurance rates) for a whole slew of “gender affirming health care,” ranging from mental and psychiatric services to just about any cosmetic surgery you could imagine.