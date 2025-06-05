UH-HUH: Biden pushes back on DOJ probe into his admin: ‘I made the decisions during my presidency.’

Biden made the comment after President Trump on Wednesday night directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate Biden’s use of an autopen to sign presidential pardons and executive orders, while his administration covered up his health issues.

The order comes as Republicans have been raising questions regarding the former president’s frequent use of an autopen and his declining mental acuity for over a year.

The directive ordered Bondi and her team to probe any activity by Biden’s aides to hide the former president’s mental and physical condition, whether aides made any agreements to cooperatively and falsely deem recorded videos of Biden’s cognitive inability as fake, who authorized the use of the autopen, and what documents the pen was used on.

“Let me be clear: I made the decisions during my presidency. I made the decisions about the pardons, executive orders, legislation, and proclamations. Any suggestion that I didn’t is ridiculous and false,” Biden said in a statement on Wednesday.