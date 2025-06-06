THE ENEMY OF MY ENEMY: Israel providing guns to Gaza gang to bolster opposition to Hamas.

Israel has been arming a criminal gang in the Gaza Strip as part of an effort to strengthen opposition to Hamas in the enclave, defense sources confirmed on Thursday following remarks on the matter by former defense minister Avigdor Liberman.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later confirmed the report, saying the move helped save Israeli soldiers’ lives.

Liberman, who heads the opposition Yisrael Beytenu party, told the Kan public broadcaster on Thursday morning that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had unilaterally approved the transfer of weapons to the Abu Shabab clan, an armed gang or militia that is opposed to Hamas’s rule in the Gaza Strip.