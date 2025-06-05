I THOUGHT THE FIRST RULE OF AI FIGHT CLUB WAS TO NEVER TALK ABOUT AI FIGHT CLUB: Lockheed Martin launches ‘AI Fight Club’ to test algorithms for warfare. “The initiative comes amid Pentagon efforts to accelerate AI adoption as military competitors, particularly China, invest heavily in autonomous weapons systems and AI-powered warfare capabilities.”
