THE DRAMA OF THE GIFTED CHILD: Naming Imane Khelif has caused ‘immeasurable psychological damage.’

Algerian boxing bosses have issued a furious response to boxing’s new world governing body for a “violation” of Imane Khelif’s rights to medical confidentiality.

A statement released by World Boxing last week, naming Khelif while outlining its new policy of gender testing, has “created psychological damage to our athlete” according to the Algerian Boxing Federation.

In a letter the Federation President said the “consequences are immeasurable.”

He added that the statement had internationally harmed “our national sports movement” and that Khelif was not given “the right to defend herself” nor did World Boxing “hear from the doctors specialising in endocrinology who follow her.”

This week World Boxing President Boris van der Vorst wrote to the Algerian governing body admitting that Khelif’s “privacy should have been protected.”

In his letter he also revealed that the organisation would not “examine” any boxers previous results, which suggests all records to date – for all boxers – will stand. Khelif won a gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

The apology came after a leaked medical report of a gender test taken from Khelif in 2023, published on the 3 Wire Sports website, appeared to indicate the boxer is biologically male.