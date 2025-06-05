DAVE CHAPPELLE REVEALS HILARIOUS REACTION SNL WRITERS HAD TO TRUMP WINNING: ‘You Should Have Seen Them.’

Comedian Dave Chappelle offered an inside look at the Saturday Night Live (SNL) writers’ room after it was revealed that Donald Trump had defeated Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

A funeral would have been more lively.

Chappelle, speaking with fellow comic Mo Amer on Variety magazine’s “Actors on Actors” series, recalled hosting the show on the first Saturday after that historic election. However, he also drew on the reactions of the writers and cast as they prepared during the week.

“Man, when they called Donald Trump the winner – that s*** shut the writers’ room down,” he said, promoting hearty laughter from Amer.

“You should have seen them in there – the first one – boy, they was crying … They couldn’t believe that this was happening.”