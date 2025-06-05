CHARLES COOKE: Of Course We Should Deport Jihadis’ Immediate Families.

If I had answered yes to any of the questions above — or, for that matter, to the hundreds of similar questions I answered over the years — my applications would have been delayed while I accounted for myself, and rejected if I could not. And, remember, I was living legally in the U.S., with a job, a wife, kids, a mortgage, and I was seeking work visas, permanent residency, and citizenship. I was not a tourist, who, by the plain terms of his admission documents, was forbidden to build a life in America.

In the case of the Solimans, all this is rendered moot by the fact that they were illegal immigrants. But, as a prudential matter, I simply cannot imagine having a moral problem with a system that rescinds the temporary visitor visas of the immediate families of antisemitic jihadis. Such people have no right to be here, would not have been allowed in had we known about their connections, and offer nothing to the existing citizenry that could possibly overcome the risk of their staying. Good riddance.