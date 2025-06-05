THE HORROR… THE HORROR…: OMG! Bruen Created an ‘Asymmetric Battlefield’ in Which Anti-Gun Groups Have to Defend Gun Control Laws Under ‘Adversarial Cross-Examination’ in Court. “Because the government bears the burden of justifying its restrictions—and good historical research is expensive—well-funded gun rights groups have a leg up. The Firearms Policy Coalition, the Second Amendment Foundation, Gun Owners of America, the National Rifle Association, the National Association for Gun Rights, and the gun industry’s trade group, the National Shooting Sports Foundation, have participated in at least 61 cases challenging gun laws under Bruen, the Trace found. Of those cases, nearly half — 29 — resulted in a ruling finding a gun restriction unconstitutional. Legal wins for gun rights groups used to be far less frequent.”

Ideally, it should be quite difficult for government to infringe upon constitutionally guaranteed rights, and easy to undo. It looks like Bruen moved us closer to that ideal