CNN HOST CLAIMS SHE PREPARED FOR US VISIT ‘AS IF I WAS GOING TO NORTH KOREA:’

CNN/PBS anchor and self-styled journalist Christiane Amanpour recently gave a wild, anti-Trump commencement speech at Harvard where she invoked everything from 1984 to Benito Mussolini, but that may not have been the wildest part of her recent trip to America. On her Tuesday podcast installment of The Ex Files—so named because she co-hosts it with her ex-husband, Jamie Rubin—Amanpour declared she prepared for the visit by getting a burner phone because Trump’s America forced her to treat her trip “as if I was going to North Korea.”

Amanpour recalled her horror story, “I have to tell you when I went to Harvard to give this speech, and it was just a few days ago, last week. I must say I was afraid. I’m a foreigner, I don’t have a green card, I’m not an American citizen, I’m fairly prominent, and I literally prepared to go to America as if I was going to North Korea. I took a burner phone, Jamie. Imagine that. I didn’t take a single—not my mobile phone, not my iPad, nothing, and I had nothing on the burner phone except a few numbers, and I could text with my sister, I had your number, I had our son’s number, I had our lawyer’s number, you know, the CNN lawyer, and I was really afraid.”