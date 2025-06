CIVIL RIGHTS UPDATE: Choke Point Choked Out?

Remember Operation Choke Point, the Obama-era policy (renewed by Biden) to “unbank” disfavored people and industries (like firearms) despite the lack of any law to do so? Citibank just announced that they’re ending their own anti-gun policy.

So Citi will no longer discriminate against businesses that operate to enable a protected constitutional right. Imagine that.