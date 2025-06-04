OOF: Dying CNN Crashes to 374K Viewers, Fox News Tops ABC, CBS, NBC.

CNNLOL averaged only 374,000 primetime viewers, which is six times — six times — lower than the Fox News Channel average of 2.3 million primetime viewers.

Fox News topped all three broadcast networks during the week of May 26-30. NBC and CBS averaged only 2.4 million average primetime viewers, while CBS earned just 2.3 million. Fox News grabbed 2.7 million.

Between May 26 and June 1, Fox News earned 1.5 million average viewers throughout the total day, compared to CNN’s pathetic 308,000.

In the 25-54 age demo that sets advertising rates, Fox News attracted an average of 175,000 during the total day and 240,000 during primetime. CNNLOL earned only 49,000 and 61,000, respectively.

The Fox News Channel’s most popular show, The Five, earned more demo viewers — 409,000 — than CNN earned average primetime viewers. The Five also attracted 3.7 million total viewers. That’s more viewers than most primetime network shows, and The Five probably costs about a 20th to produce.

CNN cannot survive much longer in its present form.