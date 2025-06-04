PUTIN’S STUPID WAR: Russia-Ukraine war has caused 1.4 million military casualties.

Of the 1 million Russian casualties, roughly 250,000 troops have been killed, while Ukraine has seen around 60-100,000 of its soldiers killed out of 250,000 casualties.

It is difficult to calculate accurate casualty numbers since Russia often under-counts and Ukraine doesn’t report them. The study used figures from U.S. and UK government estimates and other sources.

Russia has seized less than 1% of Ukrainian territory since 2024, with its forces in some places progressing just around 165 feet a day, according to the study. The country has also lost a third of its long-range bomber and surveillance fleets, nearly a third of its Black Sea fleet, and some of its top generals.

Co-author of the CSIS study Seth Jones told The New York Times that Russia’s campaign is one of the slowest in modern history.