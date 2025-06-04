GROOMING, STRAIGHT UP: ‘Have You Considered Changing?’: Florida Teens Asked To Consider Becoming Gay In Class Assignment.

During a course for high school children in Miami-Dade County, students were assigned to complete a sexuality-focused questionnaire that asked a series of bizarre questions such as: “What do you think caused your heterosexuality?”; “Is it possible that being straight is just a phase you may grow out of?”; and, “Considering the menace of hunger and overpopulation, could the human race survive if everyone were straight like yourself?”

Parents were shocked to learn that a professor made their children answer questions like this as part of a Miami-Dade College course being offered to high schoolers. The course, called “Preparing for Student Success,” was designed for students to develop academic goals and come up with strategies to succeed in college and offered in Miami-Dade County, an area that has turned red in recent years.