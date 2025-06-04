IT’S AMAZING WHAT YOU CAN FIND IF YOU JUST LOOK: ICE arrests Russian national accused of being member of Al Qaeda.

The 39-year-old man detained on May 23 was born in Tajikistan and is a fugitive who is wanted overseas, ICE announced this week.

“Arresting individuals linked to terrorist organizations such as Al Qaeda reaffirms our unwavering commitment to safeguard the homeland,” ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Philadelphia Field Office Director Brian McShane said in a statement.

“Through close collaboration with our outstanding partners at the FBI, we have taken decisive action to make our communities safer and prevent potential threats to the American people,” he added.

“It is alleged that he is or was a member of Al-Qaeda,” ICE said. “After his arrest, this individual was detained in ICE custody, where he will remain pending removal from the U.S.”