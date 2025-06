YOU DON’T NEED A FORTUNE TELLER TO TELL YOU SHE WON’T GET ONE: ‘Daily Show’ Owes Megyn Kelly Huge Apology. “So don’t expect Kosta, ‘The Daily Show’ or Comedy Central to apologize to Kelly for getting the story wrong. It’s another reason consumers are flocking to Kelly’s broadcasts and tuning late-night propagandists out.”

Good stuff from Christian Toto.