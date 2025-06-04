New Model Trojan Horse – Ukraine’s Drones:

Bravo to Ukraine for its “New Model Trojan Horse.” Homer’s Greek warriors slipped from a wooden horse to open Troy’s gates and start the bloodbath that ended a 10-year war. Ukraine cleverly and stealthily shipped wooden crates deep inside Russian territory, 1,500 kilometers into Siberia. The truck-borne crates were finally positioned a short suicide drone flight from scores of Russian bombers parked on airbases –airbases no doubt protected from long-range aircraft and missile attacks, but unprepared for a “close in” drone attack.

The tech was vital, but it wasn’t the decisive factor — like Israel’s Grim Beeper operation, stealth made Ukraine’s drone victory possible.

Could U.S. strategic bomber bases suffer a similar attack? Of course.

From a column I wrote in late December 2024 (and quoted in this June 3 column:

Here’s the gist of the December 2024 column’s scenario:

“I’m by Dyess Air Force Base, Abilene, Texas. You’re outside Ellsworth AFB, Rapid City, South Dakota. The drones pass right over us. They’re both the size of a two-seat Cessna and they carry bombs with small, smart, cheap and individually targetable munitions. In the next 45 seconds, the drones fly over the airbases. Their munitions disable a half-dozen B1B Lancer strategic bombers — six at each airbase.”

As a footnote, a link to the December 2024 column: The Next Pearl Harbor: Close-In Drone Swarm Attacks Launched From US Soil?

