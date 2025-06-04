LEADERSHIP MATTERS: Army hits recruiting goal four months early.

The U.S. Army hit its recruiting goal four months early, reaching the 61,000 target before the Sept. 30 deadline.

The Army’s goal this year is more than 10% higher than the 55,000 recruitment target for the prior fiscal year, the military branch said in its announcement Tuesday.

“This achievement represents a significant turning point for the Army and indicates a renewed sense of patriotism and purpose among America’s youth,” according to the Army.

Daily average contracts have exceeded “last year’s levels by as much as 56% during the same period,” the military branch said.