THE MEDIA CHOSE A SIDE; THEY CHOSE POORLY:

Already seeing the sob stories about the terrorist’s poor children who had big dreams before their dad tried burning a bunch of Jews to death in broad daylight. When do we hear the sob stories of the actual victims, mainstream media? Jackasses. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) June 4, 2025

More:

This story is a good allegory to the war in Gaza. Her father preferred to try and murder Jews over keeping her safe, but god forbid anyone pin the blame on what's happening to her now on him. No, it's the laws that are wrong. https://t.co/9Nle1vdCTq — Noam Blum (@neontaster) June 4, 2025

And:

The fact that there were several people involved in making this story see the light of day should give you a good indication of how corrupt journalism is. They have zero sense of how normal readers will perceive this as offensive. Anyway, there's a reason why USA Today is no… https://t.co/8FYfW6p7DE — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 4, 2025

The media still doesn’t understand why their reputation is in tatters.

UPDATE (From Ed): “Choices have consequences:”