KURT SCHLICHTER: Bono’s Deep Thoughts Are Even Worse Than His Last 35 Years of Music.

Joe Rogan just had Bono on his podcast, and Bono, who famously poses as the great White Irish savior of the Third World, stated that America’s USAID cuts have already killed 300,000 people. Well, that’s a lot of people. Rogan pointed out that USAID is a giant money laundering scam, and a lot of other people have been either asking where all these 300,000 dead people are or wondering why Bono – who’s rich beyond measure thanks to the bad taste of so many people – doesn’t get his checkbook out and start scribbling. No evidence supports his ridiculous claim, but the substance of his accusation isn’t really the point.

The point is foundational. It reflects something that leftists do all the time, whether about the climate hoax, Gaza, or even domestic pathologies. They announce there’s a problem, and it’s our fault for not stopping it. It might be slightly hotter in a century? You (not China) must shut down all your coal plants! Terrorist sympathizers feeling the consequences of their murder sprees? You’ve got to feed them! Drug addict criminal bums infesting our streets? It’s your job to give them the same kind of shelter you suckers work to pay for!

Unfortunately, far too many conservatives accept the premise du jour and go along with it. Bono’s premise, shared by fellow leftists who are outraged that the Trump administration has shut off the cash flow to Third World potentates that their allies took a piece of, is that America has some obligation to the rest of the Earth to keep bad things from happening. Leftists are always announcing that we have some sort of obligation to do something and berating us because we have failed to meet this expectation. But here’s the real question: when did we become responsible for the supplying day-to-day needs of the rest of the world?

That is, what is the source of this duty and obligation to prevent 300,000 Third Worlders from somehow dying because we haven’t just handed over money? Again, I don’t believe that 300,000 Third Worlders have died because we haven’t just handed over money, but let’s assume Bono is telling the truth. Why is filling Botswanan bellies our problem?