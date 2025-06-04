MUCH MORE LIKE THIS, PLEASE: State and DHS Revoke Visas for Boulder Terrorist Family, Detained for Deportation.

Consequences. How do they work again? Secretary of State Marco Rubio gave everyone a preview late yesterday:

That was not a bluff or an academic statement. Earlier today, the Department of Homeland Security detained the family of the Boulder “Free Palestine” terrorists after the State Department revoked the visas for his wife and children. DHS now has the Solimans on the fast track to get booted out of the country, according to ABC News:

The wife and children of Boulder, Colorado, terrorism suspect Mohamed Soliman are in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the family is being processed for expedited removal, according to a Department of Homeland Security official.

At any rate, the consequences are piling up for the Solimans. The Trump administration isn’t pussyfooting around, and they’re not wasting time either. Presumably the Solimans will have a day or two to file a habeas motion, so a judge still could slow the process down. They won’t succeed in it — the State Department can revoke visas if a national security situation arises, and it certainly has with the Solimans. They will not have much time left in the US, and that will make the prosecution a very lonely process for Mohamed Soliman indeed.