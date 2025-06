OUT ON A LIMB: Leaked medical report states controversial Olympic boxer has ‘male’ chromosomes.

No competitor could stop Imane Khelif at the Paris Olympics, but a leaked medical report might have floored any hope the boxer has of defending their gold medal in Los Angeles.

The document, which initially was published by 3 Wire Sports, summarizes the findings on the Algerian boxer as “abnormal,” stating: “Chromosome analysis reveals male karyotype.”