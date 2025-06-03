HMM: Ukraine Hits Kerch Strait Bridge Again.

“Ukraine reports this one took several months. During that period of time SBU agents of Ukraine place mines along the supports of the Crimean bridge. Today the device was detonated. The underwater supports are reported as being severely damaged at the bottom level.”

“The supports being structurally compromised and destroyed, as seems to be the case here, means that the bridge is, to use a technical term, ‘knackered.’”

“The bridge is still standing. It has not been downed.” But it has been structurally weakened.