MEANWHILE, OVER AT VODKAPUNDIT: I Have Seen the Future of the Air Force and it Is Good. “I had the honor of spending quality time (and more than a few drinks) last week with several just-commissioned Air Force officers at an Academy graduation party we threw — and let me tell you, the future looks solid.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.