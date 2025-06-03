WAR IS PEACE, FREEDOM IS SLAVERY: Genghis Khan was a nice guy. Israel is evil. Frisco parents push back on ‘ethnic studies’ mandate.

Most parents who talked to The [San Francisco] Standard requested anonymity, the reporters write. “They described fear of being labeled as racists or right-wing and of having their children singled out at school.”

Jewish parents say their children are told Jews are oppressors. “In October, students at one high school were shown a presentation claiming that Israel’s founding was an ‘invasion’ that ‘decimated Indigenous populations,’ akin to European settler-colonial projects in Australia and the Americas,” write Wallach and Kaiser. “Following pushback from parents and students, that slide was removed from the presentation.”

“Other parents of freshmen, many of them self-proclaimed liberals, took issue with what they characterized as lectures and assignments that demonize the United States and Western civilization,” they write. One parent said her child was taught that Genghis Khan was peaceful.