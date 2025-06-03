June 3, 2025

TRUE, BUT…: Ukraine’s Drone Attack on Russia’s Strategic Bombers Will Not Materially Alter the Military Situation.

As someone who lives practically under the shadow of Cheyenne Mountain and within spitting distance of the Air Force Academy, I appreciate Russia having fewer strategic bombers.

Also:

I wanted a strong Russia as a counter to China. What I got was a weak Russia increasingly beholden to China. So it goes.

Posted at 2:16 pm by Stephen Green