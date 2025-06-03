TRUE, BUT…: Ukraine’s Drone Attack on Russia’s Strategic Bombers Will Not Materially Alter the Military Situation.

As someone who lives practically under the shadow of Cheyenne Mountain and within spitting distance of the Air Force Academy, I appreciate Russia having fewer strategic bombers.

Also:

Solid opperation. The layered and interlocking 2nd and 3rd order effects–and the resulting resource overhead to Russia–are the real value of this attack. The fact there are even fewer high-demand/low-density heavy bombers to carry cruise missiles to attack UKR is just a… https://t.co/sL0mUMtamq — cdrsalamander (@cdrsalamander) June 1, 2025

I wanted a strong Russia as a counter to China. What I got was a weak Russia increasingly beholden to China. So it goes.