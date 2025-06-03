MORNING IN AMERICA: Job openings showed surprising increase to 7.4 million in April. Complete with an “unexpectedly” moment from CNBC: “Employers increased job openings more than expected in April while hiring and layoffs also both rose, according to a report Tuesday that showed a relatively steady labor market.”
