INCOMING UPDATE TO YOUR NEWSPEAK DICTIONARIES:

ORWELLIAN: The New York Times, NPR, The Washington Post, and Axios are now calling illegal aliens "unauthorized immigrants." pic.twitter.com/KZZRP2exn7 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 3, 2025

Please place all previous references to “undocumented immigrants” in the memory hole. If you’re still using “illegal aliens,” report immediately to Room 101.