NOT IF WE HAVE POWERFUL ENOUGH SPACE LASERS: Space assets could be held ransom. Will we have any choice but to pay? “There is an unaccounted-for gap in current space cybersecurity policies that omits the potentially devastating effects of widespread ransomware attacks on space assets. The technical capability to execute a ransomware attack against a satellite is there. Once the first malicious actor successfully ransoms a satellite and receives payment, the floodgates will open. Because of the economics of space assets, owners and operators will likely be forced into a position where payment is their only option and the technical and policy cybersecurity communities are not ready.”