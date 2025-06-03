KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Dems Are Getting Way Out Over Their Skis About 2026 Midterms. “For most of my adult life, the Democrats have been a formidable political machine, developing years-long strategies, while the GOP reacted to everything in the moment. That party no longer exists. The Democrats in Washington are a collection of grown children who are trying to live out some naively ignorant Che t-shirt fantasies. Even with all of the help that they get from their propagandists, I can’t rule out their ability to completely blow whatever opportunities that might be given them for next year.”