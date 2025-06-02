SARAH HOYT’S SHOCKED FACE WAS LAST SEEN SPORTING MS-13 TATS: Here’s a Shocking Look at Who’s Been Hiding Out in Massachusetts. “United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced on Monday that throughout the Month of May, they arrested nearly 1,500 people who are in the country illegally. Many of them were affiliated with transnational organized crime and various gangs, like MS-13, Tren de Aragua, Trinitarios, and 18th Street. Around 800 had criminal records in the U.S., and just under 300 of them had deportation orders from a judge but failed to actually leave the country.”